Vacant building catches fire in Crozet: No injuries reported

Published Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, 4:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A building under renovation in the 6000 block of Hillsboro Lane in Crozet caught fire Wednesday evening.

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were able to prevent the 8:01 p.m. fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

There were no reported injuries from the fire or the suppression effort.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Related

Comments