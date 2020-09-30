VA to open new outpatient clinic in Spotsylvania County

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has selected a site in Spotsylvania County as the location for a new outpatient clinic.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) wrote to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie in January to urge his consideration of Spotsylvania County, and she welcomed this week’s news as a positive development for the regional economy and the quality of care for Central Virginia veterans and their families.

“Spotsylvania is perfectly suited to support this important addition to the Commonwealth’s network of veteran care, and this announcement is good news for Central Virginia’s regional economy,” said Spanberger. “The new outpatient clinic will increase access to affordable healthcare for our region’s fast-growing population of veterans, and providing this additional option will help reduce wait-times and keep down costs at other local facilities.

“The clinic will also create job opportunities for Central Virginia’s diverse, highly-qualified pool of doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare professionals. Situated along the economic artery of the I-95 corridor, the Spotsylvania County site is ready to welcome VA workers and patients on Day One with quality housing, businesses, restaurants, and transportation infrastructure.

“Healthcare and its supporting industries are a powerful engine for creating growth and attracting further development, and this new addition to Spotsylvania’s landscape will serve as a shot in the arm for our recovering regional economy.

“I was proud to write a letter to Secretary Wilkie urging the consideration of Spotsylvania County, and I thank the VA for deciding to partner with Central Virginia in providing the best possible care for our nation’s veterans.”

Deliberations over where to place a new outpatient clinic in Central Virginia took nearly three years, with Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg also in close consideration.

The outpatient clinic will be located on a 60-acre site on Hood Drive, between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95.

The earliest the facility could open for patients would be September 2023.

