VA Ready partners with BAE Systems to help Virginians find employment

The Virginia Ready Initiative is partnering with BAE Systems to get more individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic response into skilled trades.

BAE Systems is an international defense, aerospace and security company that delivers a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces along with support and service solutions for intelligence and civilian customers.

In partnership with VA Ready, a non-profit dedicated to retraining unemployed and underemployed Virginians across the Commonwealth, BAE Systems will help train and place program participants primarily into manufacturing-related jobs that do not require a clearance, including the marine trades, HVAC and electrical industries.

BAE Systems also has opportunities for cleared IT and cyber professionals.

“Our partnership with BAE Systems will lead to many great opportunities for Virginians who have been struggling to recover from the financial fallout of COVID-19,” said Caren Merrick, CEO of Virginia Ready. “The opportunities BAE Systems will help VA Ready provide to unemployed and underemployed Virginians in the near-term will have a profound impact on our community. BAE Systems is one of the most admired companies in Virginia and many Virginians will benefit from our partnership.”

BAE Systems, headquartered in Falls Church, is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates.

“We look forward to working with VA Ready as program participants begin their job search,” said senior vice president for Human Resources and Administration at BAE Systems, Michelle Murphy. “We are proud to help people get back to work and know that we will benefit from having their significant talents in our workforce.”

Enrolling in one of VA Ready’s 34 approved credential courses is the first step to get back to work for any Virginian who has experienced employment disruption as a result of the pandemic.

VA Ready partners with the state-led FastForward program, which enables students to take pre-approved classes at any of the Virginia Community College System’s 23 community colleges.

VA Ready provides an added incentive for students to complete their credential, offering a $1,000 Credential Achievement Award upon completion of the program and an opportunity to interview for positions with any of VA Ready’s business partners.

For more information about the VA Ready Initiative or how to apply for the program, visit vaready.org.

