UVA’s Zack Geloff, Chris Newell earn College Baseball Newspaper All-America honors

Published Tuesday, May. 26, 2020, 7:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA sophomore Zack Gelof and freshman Chris Newell were both named Second Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday.

Newell is the first Virginia freshman to garner All-America honors since Danny Hultzen in 2009. Including Gelof and Newell, a total of 29 players have collected All-America accolades under head coach Brian O’Connor.

The 2020 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-America teams reflect all games played before the season was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gelof has started every game of his college career at third base including each of the 18 contests in 2020. He batted .349 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI. The second-year led the ACC in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.746) and runs scored (24). Gelof hit five home runs, the sixth-most in the ACC, including two against then-No. 7 NC State on March 1.

Newell was the Cavaliers everyday centerfielder his first year on grounds and led the team with a .407 batting average (24-for-59) and 20 RBI. Over his final 13 games, he went 23-for-48 (.479) at the plate with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI. Newell ranked in the top-five in the ACC in five different categories – RBI (T-2nd), on-base percentage (2nd), slugging percentage (3rd), runs (T-3rd), total bases (T-4th), stolen bases (T-5th).

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments