UVA’s Willoughby, Schubert named recipients of NCAA postgraduate scholarships

Virginia women’s basketball guard Jocelyn Willoughby and Virginia swimmer Ted Schubert have been named recipients of the NCAA Winter Sports Postgraduate Scholarship award.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship was created in 1964 to promote and encourage graduate education by rewarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes through their participation in NCAA championship and/or emerging sports. Athletics and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service, volunteer activities and demonstrated leadership are evaluated.

The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring).

Each sports season there are 21 scholarships available for men and 21 scholarships available for women for use in an accredited graduate program.

Willoughby, an honorable mention WBCA All-American, finished the season as the ACC scoring leader at 19.2 points per game, making her just the second player in program history to pace the conference in scoring. She also ranked 10th in the ACC in rebounding at 7.5 per game and was named All-ACC First Team in votes by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches.

The first-round WNBA draft pick is a member of the New York Liberty. The third-team CoSIDA Academic All-American was the first player in program history to be the recipient of the 2019-20 Kay Yow Award as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Willoughby was also named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team, making her Virginia’s first four-time recipient of that honor.

Willoughby is just the second player in women’s basketball program history to receive an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, joining Cathy Grimes who did so in 1985.

Schubert is a two-time ACC Champion, winning the 200 and 400-yard individual medley at the 2020 ACC Championships. He finished the season with three times ranked inside the top-15 nationally, posting the fourth-fastest time this season in the 400-yard individual medley, the 12th-fastest time in the 200-yard butterfly and the 14th-fastest time in the 200-yard individual medley.

Schubert concluded his career as a six-time All-American, earning three honors this season for advancing to the NCAA Championships in the 200-yard butterfly and the 200 and 400-yard individual medley. The UVA senior holds the school record in the 200-yard individual medley (1:43.09) and the program’s second-fastest time in both the 200-yard butterfly (1:41.34) and 400-yard individual medley (3:39.52).

Schubert was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for three consecutive years and to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-America team three times.

Schubert is the third athlete from the men’s swimming and diving team to receive an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. He joins Mathias Bostrom who received the scholarship in 1985 and Jamie Grimes who received the scholarship in 2001.

Information from Virginia Athletics

