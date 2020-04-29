UVA’s Williford talks how COVID-19 lockdown impacting college basketball recruiting

Published Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, 3:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns on college basketball recruiting aren’t so much on the Class of 2021, according to UVA assistant coach Jason Williford, but on 2022 and beyond.

“Luckily, we had a little bit of a head start with some ‘21s, but I think that the biggest challenge will be the class behind them,” said Williford. “You know, we can start contacted ‘22s on June 15, but not being able to see those guys and having a feel for their game, you know, it’s going to be difficult.”

It won’t be any harder on UVA than anybody else, of course.

“Everybody’s got the same handicap, and we’re just going to have to make the most of watching a ton of film. I’m really sick of watching film, to be honest with you,” Williford said.

Yeah, there with you on that, bud.

It’s not something that you think about all that much – how far ahead coaching staffs have to be in thinking about recruiting.

I only know what I do because I was the unofficial media liaison for a postgrad basketball program several years ago, and in that role saw how often big-name college coaches would drop in unannounced for mid-week afternoon practices and games that you had no idea how they fit into their schedules.

You tend to just think coaches, you know, coach their teams, but recruiting is a priority basically 24/7/365, in-season and out.

It’s not a job for homebodies, in other words, though for the past six weeks, we’ve all been homebodies.

“Yeah, obviously we’re handcuffed,” Williford said. “I think the biggest challenge is not being able to see guys play and compete, especially on the AAU circuit, where you get to see the better guys go against each other. And so, you miss that opportunity.”

Like the rest of us who have the good fortune to be able to remain employed via telecommuting, technology is proving to be invaluable to hoops coaches.

Williford said the staff at UVA is doing more with Zoom and FaceTime to create face-to-face opportunities with prospective recruits.

“That’s been a unique challenge, but different, and I think the positive with all it is that they can put faces with names, and they see us, and my kids are jumping in sometimes on the Zoom calls and saying hi to the recruits. So, it’s actually been pretty neat. But not seeing them compete and play has been been the most difficult thing,” Williford said.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments