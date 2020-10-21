UVA’s Wes Porter honored among ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 1:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The ACC today recognized four student-athletes as ACC Cross Country Performers of the Week for the week of Oct. 21.

ACC Men’s Performer of the Week: Paul Stafford, Florida State, Jr., Lake Wales, Fla.

Stafford ran a massive personal best at the Blazer Classic hosted by UAB, clocking a 23:30.06 for a fifth-place finish in a meet that featured 93 runners and a combined eight ACC and SEC teams. It marked Stafford’s first 8k race of under 24 minutes and helped the Seminoles finish third in the event, which included four teams ranked among the top 15 in the most recent Boost Treadmills National Poll. Stafford led all ACC runners in the field.

ACC Women’s Performer of the Week: Addi Coggins, Florida State, Sr., Franklin, Tenn.

For the third time this season, Coggins turned in the fastest time for the Seminoles, finishing in fifth place at the Blazer Classic with a personal best time of 20:22.20 in the 6K race. Competing in a field that featured 111 entrants and a combined nine ACC and SEC squads among a 10-team field, Coggins led all ACC runners, finishing just ahead of fellow ACC runner Nicole Fegans of Georgia Tech. Coggins helped the Seminoles to a third-place team finish behind Arkansas (ranked No. 1 in the Boost Treadmills Poll) and now No. 7 Georgia Tech.

ACC Men’s Freshman of the Week: Wes Porter, Virginia, Fr., Kansas City, Mo.

Porter was the second UVA runner to finish the race for the third consecutive meet as he helped the Cavaliers to a first-place team finish at the Virginia/Panorama Farm Invite. With his time of 24:10.2, the three-time ACC Freshman of the Week placed third overall and was the top first-year runner at the meet for the third time this season

ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week: Sasha Neglia, North Carolina, Fr., Kingsport, Tenn.

Neglia picked up her third ACC Freshman of the Week honor of the season after leading the women’s 6K field at the ACC Tri-Meet in Kernersville, North Carolina, which featured runners from UNC, NC State and Wake Forest. For the second time in her three collegiate meets, Neglia crossed the finish line first, winning Friday’s 6K race in a time of 21:07.60. It was her first 6K meet as a Tar Heel and keyed UNC’s first-place team finish.

Related

Comments