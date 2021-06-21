UVA’s Todd DeSorbo named U.S. Olympic Swimming assistant coach

Published Monday, Jun. 21, 2021, 11:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia swimming head coach Todd DeSorbo has been named an assistant coach for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

DeSorbo was named CSCAA Women’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Virginia women’s team to its first NCAA Championship in March. This year’s trials, he saw UVA swimmers Paige Madden, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass each qualify for the Olympic team. All three won individual national titles during the 2020-21 season. DeSorbo also has experience coaching swimmers Ryan Held, Soeren Dahl and Simonas Bilis to Olympic berths in 2016.

DeSorbo joins Peter Andrew (MA Swim Academy), Jack Bauerle (University of Georgia), Bob Bowman (Sun Devil Swimming), Ray Looze (Indiana University), Terri McKeever (University of California – Berkeley), Anthony Nesty (University of Florida) and Gregg Troy (Gator Swim Club) as assistant coaches.

The entire U.S. Olympic Swim Team opens training camp June 27 in Hawaii. This training camp will include a virtual media day on Thursday, July 8. Further details will follow shortly.

The Olympic Games pool competition will take place July 24-August 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, followed by the Aug. 4-5 open water events at the Odaiba Marine Park.