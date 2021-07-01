UVA’s Tina Thompson to coach in WNBA All-Star Game

UVA coach Tina Thompson has been named as co-head coach for Team WNBA at the 2021 AT&T WNBA All Star Game, being held on Wednesday, July 14 at Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the game I love,” Thompson said. “The 25th year of the WNBA is such a huge accomplishment for our game. It allows my girls to continue to dream bigger than where they currently are which is an accomplishment in itself. The privilege to have a role model or example of what’s possible continues. I am so very proud to be a small piece of that.”

The 2021 AT&T WNBA All Star Game is one of many key elements of the celebration of the WNBA’s 25th season, which will continue to recognize the incredible achievements of players to date while also serving as a celebratory send-off of the WNBA players who will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson will serve as co-head coach of Team WNBA with Lisa Leslie. Both Leslie and Thompson are among the most decorated players in league history. Each was named to the WNBA’s All-Decade Team in 2006. Each also was among the honorees in 2016 when the WNBA unveiled its “Top 20@20” celebrating the 20 greatest and most influential players in its history. The USA Women’s National Team will be under the direction of Head Coach Dawn Staley, herself a member of the WNBA’s All-Decade Team.

The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, showcasing the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof when the WNBA’s top talent squares off against one another in a clash between WNBA All-Stars versus the USA Basketball Women’s National Team voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting. Virginia alumna Dawn Staley will be coaching Team USA.

As part of the league’s 25th season celebrations, the WNBA will also honor the gold-medal winning 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team with a special presentation during the game highlighting the impact the team had on women’s sports and the role it played in launching the WNBA.

Throughout her 17-year professional playing career, Thompson was a four-time WNBA champion with the Houston Comets (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), a member of the WNBA All- Decade team, an eight-time All-WNBA team selection, a nine-time WNBA All-Star and the WNBA All-Star MVP in 2000. On the international level, Thompson has won two Olympic Gold Medals as a member of Team USA in 2004 (Athens) and 2008 (Beijing).