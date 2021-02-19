UVA’s Stephen Schoch named to Stopper of the Year Award Watch List

UVA closer Stephen Schoch is among 45 closers named to the initial Watch List for the 16th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award.

The award is given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.

Schoch was 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA and five saves in 11 appearances in the abbreviated 2020 season at Virginia, with 24 strikeouts and five walks and a .167 opponent batting average in 16.2 innings of work.

