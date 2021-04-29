UVA’s Stephen Schoch named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

Virginia closer Stephen Schoch was one of 65 collegiate relievers to appear on the 2021 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

Schoch was one of 11 pitchers on the midseason list who were on the original preseason watch list back in February.

Schoch has appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen this season and has recorded seven saves, the second most in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Schoch is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.

His save in the opener against Duke on April 23 was his 12th in two seasons with the Cavaliers and is tied for the 10th most in program history.

Schoch came to UVA after a program record 13 saves at UMBC, and his 25 career saves are tied for the third most among active NCAA pitchers.

