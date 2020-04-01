UVA’s Scott, Seaman earn ACC Indoor Track and Field honors

Virginia senior Jordan Scott and freshman Jada Seaman have each earned ACC Indoor Track and Field honors.

Scott won his second consecutive ACC Indoor Field Performer of the Year honor, while Seaman captured the program’s first indoor women’s ACC Freshman of the Year award.

The NCAA triple jump leader, Scott held the top mark in the event since he opened the indoor season at the Doc Hale Elite Meet (Feb. 7-8) with a jump of 16.64m (54’7.25”). He topped the performance a week later, recording an ACC record jump of 17.02m (55’10.25”) at the Tiger Paw Invitational (Feb. 14-15) to place inside the NCAA’s indoor all-time top-20 at No. 17.

Scott captured his third ACC triple jump indoor title and earned second-team All-ACC honors in the long jump with a fifth-place finish (7.56m; 24’9.75”). He was also named the ACC Field Performer of the Meet and the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Indoor Field Performer of the Year.

Seaman had a standout season, earning the program’s first Women’s ACC Indoor Freshman of the Year honor. In her first season with the Cavaliers, she won an ACC title and set two school records. Seaman topped the long jump at the ACC Championships with a mark of 6.46m (21’2.5”) to win the event for the Cavaliers for the first time since 2003.

Her jump at the conference meet set a UVA record, surpassing the prior mark of 6.44m (21’1.50”) set by Dana Boone in 1991. The performance placed her sixth in the NCAA and qualified her for the national meet. Seaman also competed in the 200m dash at the ACC Championships where she placed ninth.

Seaman set a UVA record in the sprint earlier in the season, running a time of 23.76 at the Tiger Paw Invite (Feb. 14-15).

