UVA’s Scott, Pekar highlight VaSID Indoor Track and Field All-State Team
UVA senior Jordan Scott was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Field Athlete of Year, while Derek Pekar was named the VaSID Field Rookie of the Year.
The Cavaliers had 11 honorees selected for the VaSID All-State team for their performance throughout the season.
Scott’s dominant season in the triple jump earned him the title of U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Field Athlete of the Year, ACC Field Athlete of the Meet and ACC Field Athlete of the Year. The UVA jumper captured his third ACC indoor triple jump title, becoming just the fifth conference athlete to win the event three or more times.
Scott has held the NCAA’s leading mark in the event since he opened the indoor season in February. His season-best jump of 17.02m (55’10.25′) set an ACC and UVA record and was the 17th-best jump in NCAA indoor history.
Pekar won an ACC title at his first conference championship, finishing first in the heptathlon. The freshman placed in the top two in four of seven events and scored 5,362 points. His score from the ACC Championships was the 10th best by a freshman in the NCAA this season and ranks second all-time in UVA history.
2020 VaSID University Division Men’s Indoor Track & Field Team
Coach of the Year Brant Tolsma, Liberty
Track Athlete of the Year JP Trojan, William & Mary
Field Athlete of the Year Jordan Scott, Virginia
Track Rookie of the Year Isaiah Carter, George Mason
Field Rookie of the Year Derek Pekar, Virginia
First Team
Sprints – Jacory Patterson, Virginia Tech
Sprints – Christian Lyon, Liberty
Sprints – Cole Beck, Virginia Tech
Middle Distance – AJ Ernst, Virginia
Middle Distance – Bashir Mosavel-Lo, Virginia Tech
Distance – Peter Seufer, Virginia Tech
Distance – Ari Klau, Virginia
Hurdles – Jovaine Atkinson, Liberty
4x400m Relay – Virginia Tech
Distance Medley Relay – Virginia
Jumps – Jordan Scott, Virginia
Jumps – Brenton Foster, Virginia
Jumps – Sam Young, Virginia
Jumps – Owayne Owens, Virginia
Throws – Jaylen Simmons, George Mason
Throws – KJ Cook, William & Mary
Multi – Derek Pekar, Virginia
Second Team
Sprints – Brandon Outlaw, Virginia
Sprints – Jordan Willis, Virginia
Sprints – Kai Cole, Norfolk State
Middle Distance – Chris Short, William & Mary
Middle Distance – Diego Zarate, Virginia Tech
Distance – JP Trojan, William & Mary
Distance – Rohann Asfaw, Virginia
Hurdles – Dylan Beard, Hampton
4x400m Relay – Liberty
Distance Medley Relay – VMI
Jumps – Michael Fairbanks, William & Mary
Jumps – Jacob Milton, Norfolk State
Jumps – Erick Johnson, Liberty
Jumps – Harrison Shotwell, George Mason
Throws – Kyle Mitchell, Liberty
Throws – Troy Yearwood, William & Mary
Multi – Cason Gardner, George Mason
Information from Virginia Athletics
