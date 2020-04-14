UVA’s Scott, Pekar highlight VaSID Indoor Track and Field All-State Team

UVA senior Jordan Scott was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors Field Athlete of Year, while Derek Pekar was named the VaSID Field Rookie of the Year.

The Cavaliers had 11 honorees selected for the VaSID All-State team for their performance throughout the season.

Scott’s dominant season in the triple jump earned him the title of U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Field Athlete of the Year, ACC Field Athlete of the Meet and ACC Field Athlete of the Year. The UVA jumper captured his third ACC indoor triple jump title, becoming just the fifth conference athlete to win the event three or more times.

Scott has held the NCAA’s leading mark in the event since he opened the indoor season in February. His season-best jump of 17.02m (55’10.25′) set an ACC and UVA record and was the 17th-best jump in NCAA indoor history.

Pekar won an ACC title at his first conference championship, finishing first in the heptathlon. The freshman placed in the top two in four of seven events and scored 5,362 points. His score from the ACC Championships was the 10th best by a freshman in the NCAA this season and ranks second all-time in UVA history.

2020 VaSID University Division Men’s Indoor Track & Field Team

Coach of the Year Brant Tolsma, Liberty

Track Athlete of the Year JP Trojan, William & Mary

Field Athlete of the Year Jordan Scott, Virginia

Track Rookie of the Year Isaiah Carter, George Mason

Field Rookie of the Year Derek Pekar, Virginia

First Team

Sprints – Jacory Patterson, Virginia Tech

Sprints – Christian Lyon, Liberty

Sprints – Cole Beck, Virginia Tech

Middle Distance – AJ Ernst, Virginia

Middle Distance – Bashir Mosavel-Lo, Virginia Tech

Distance – Peter Seufer, Virginia Tech

Distance – Ari Klau, Virginia

Hurdles – Jovaine Atkinson, Liberty

4x400m Relay – Virginia Tech

Distance Medley Relay – Virginia

Jumps – Jordan Scott, Virginia

Jumps – Brenton Foster, Virginia

Jumps – Sam Young, Virginia

Jumps – Owayne Owens, Virginia

Throws – Jaylen Simmons, George Mason

Throws – KJ Cook, William & Mary

Multi – Derek Pekar, Virginia

Second Team

Sprints – Brandon Outlaw, Virginia

Sprints – Jordan Willis, Virginia

Sprints – Kai Cole, Norfolk State

Middle Distance – Chris Short, William & Mary

Middle Distance – Diego Zarate, Virginia Tech

Distance – JP Trojan, William & Mary

Distance – Rohann Asfaw, Virginia

Hurdles – Dylan Beard, Hampton

4x400m Relay – Liberty

Distance Medley Relay – VMI

Jumps – Michael Fairbanks, William & Mary

Jumps – Jacob Milton, Norfolk State

Jumps – Erick Johnson, Liberty

Jumps – Harrison Shotwell, George Mason

Throws – Kyle Mitchell, Liberty

Throws – Troy Yearwood, William & Mary

Multi – Cason Gardner, George Mason

Information from Virginia Athletics

