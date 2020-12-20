UVA’s Scott leading International Team in 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Quiazon Scott will be one of two coaches for International Team competing this week in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Ryder Cup-style event – being held at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge Dec. 21-23 – features the top men’s and women’s college golfers matching the United States against their International counterparts.

The event’s schedule includes mixed four-ball on Monday followed by foursomes and mixed foursomes on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s final day of competition includes singles matches.

A native of the Philippines, Scott was one of two International assistant coaches for the 2019 competition which the International squad won.

Alan Murray, the head men’s coach at Washington and a native of Ireland, is the other head coach for the International squad.

Alan Bratton of Oklahoma State and Dan Brooks of Duke will lead the United States team.

For live and up to date coverage of the event, follow the Arnold Palmer Cup on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is supported by Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. The Arnold Palmer Cup provides a platform for perpetuating Arnold Palmer’s commitment to youth development and the growth of amateur/collegiate golf.

