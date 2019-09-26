UVA’s Scott competes in triple jump at IAAF World Championships

UVA senior Jordan Scott (Portmore) will represent his home country of Jamaica in the triple jump at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in Doha, Qatar, this weekend.

Thirty-three athletes will compete in the qualifying round of the triple jump on Friday (Sept. 27) at 12:25 p.m. ET. Athletes can advance to Sunday’s (Sept. 29) final by recording a jump of 17.10m (56-1.25) or by finishing in the top 12 of the qualifying round.

Fans can follow the action with daily coverage on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Sports Channel. Additionally, every event will be streamed on NBC Sports Gold. Results are available at IAAF.org.

The Virginia jumper holds the 12th-best overall jump and 20th-best wind-legal jump in the world this season. Scott recorded both marks at the ACC Outdoor Championships (May 11) in Charlottesville, Va. He captured a wind-legal jump of 17.08m (56-0.5) in the third round of the competition to set an ACC, ACC meet, Lannigan Field and UVA school record with the performance. He topped the mark with a wind-assisted jump on his last attempt of the series, reaching a distance of 17.37m (57-0).

Friday’s competition marks the third time this year Scott has competed in the Jamaican uniform. He finished as the country’s triple jump silver medalist at the Jamaican National Championships on June 20 before traveling to Lima, Peru, for a ninth-place finish at the Pan American Games on Aug. 10.

Scott will jump second in Group B of the qualifying round on Friday.