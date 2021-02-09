UVA’s Sambach named to 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field

Virginia women’s golf signee Amanda Sambach will participate in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The tournament will take place March 31-April 3 in Augusta, Ga.

Sambach, one of the nation’s top junior golfers, signed a national letter of intent with UVA last fall. She received an invitation to the field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2020 thanks to her amateur ranking at the time.

She has risen to as high as No. 3 in the American Junior Golf Association’s national rankings. Prior to signing with UVA, she had been ranked as high as No. 27 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and as high as No. 5 for American competitors.

Last fall, she tied for seventh at the Symetra Tour Championship while playing with an amateur exemption.

She was 11th at the event in 2019.

Sambach won the 2020 North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst thanks to shooting 68 in the final round and went on to compete in the 2020 North & South Women’s Amateur and the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

A six-time American Junior Golf Association champion, she took medalist honors at the 2020 Fayetteville Open and shared the individual title at the 2020 Make-A-Wish Foundation Open.

Former UVA standout Anna Redding competed in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and advanced to the final round of competition. She had the honor of being the first woman to ever tee off at Augusta National Golf Club in a championship event.

