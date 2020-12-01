UVA’s Sam Hauser named to Wooden Award watch list

Virginia forward Sam Hauser was one of 50 players named to the watch list for the 2021 John Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s announced Tuesday.

Hauser is averaging a team-best 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 2020-2021. He was a second-team All-BIG EAST selection in 2018-2019 at Marquette, where he averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from 3-point range and leading the BIG EAST in free throw percentage at 92.4 percent.

The players on the Wooden Award watch list are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot.

The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.

Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

