UVA’s Robert Anae top candidate for Hawaii job

Published Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, 6:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Robert Anae is again a candidate for a high-profile gig, this time at Hawaii, which interviewed the Virginia offensive coordinator for its open head-coaching position over the weekend, according to several published reports.

Anae has been on the staffs of UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall for 13 of the last 15 years, including the last four at Virginia, where the two have helped turn around a long-dormant Cavaliers program.

UVA just won the program’s first ACC Coastal title, notched its first win over rival Virginia Tech since 2003 and advanced to the school’s first-ever New Year’s Six appearance.

Anae had been under fire for a good stretch of the 2019 season as the preseason Coastal Division favorites stumbled out of the gate offensively, ranking 13th in the ACC in total offense through eight games, before a remarkable turnaround in November.

Virginia averaged 447.2 yards and 35 points per game over its last six games, after putting up 344.3 yards and 29.9 points per game in its first eight.

Anae was linked earlier in the offseason to the OC opening at Miami.

Hawaii is in the market for a new head coach after losing Nick Rolovich to Washington State.

Rolovich was 28-27 in four years at Hawaii, his alma mater, including a 10-5 mark in 2019.

Anae is a native of Laie, Hawaii.

His position at UVA pays him $550,000 annually.

Hawaii’s contract with Rolovich paid him $600,000 in 2019.

Story by Chris Graham

Related