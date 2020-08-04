UVA’s Riley Smyth shares lead after Day 1 at U.S. Amateur

Virginia junior Riley Smyth was tied for first place following the opening round of play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.

Playing in the morning wave, Smyth shot 4-under 68 to share the early lead in stroke play with Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn.

Smyth, playing in her first U.S. Amateur Championship, posted five birdies and one bogey during her round. She was one of just 15 players in the 132-competitor field to shoot under par.

Former Cavalier Lauren Greenlief was in 75th place after opening with a score of 4-over 76.

Smyth is scheduled to tee off at 12:30 p.m. or Tuesday’s second round while Greenlief has a noon tee time. The area is expecting heavy rains until the early afternoon as Hurricane Isaias tracks through the mid-Atlantic region.

Virginia sophomore Virginia Bossi, who qualified for the event, is not participating due to travel and quarantine restrictions. She is currently with her family in Italy.

Following Tuesday’s round of stroke play, the field will be cut to 64 players and match play will begin on Wednesday. Rounds 32 and 16 of match play are scheduled for Thursday, the quarterfinals are Friday, semifinals on Saturday and finals (36 holes) are Sunday.

The Golf Channel will begin its live coverage of the tournament starting Wednesday.

Information from Virginia Athletics

