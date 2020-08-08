UVA’s Riley Smyth advances to quarterfinals at U.S. Amateur

Another day, another come-from-behind win propelled UVA junior Riley Smyth to the quarterfinals at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

Playing in her first USGA event at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., Smyth will face USC senior Alyaa Abdulghany on Saturday at 7:10 a.m. with a berth into the afternoon’s semifinal matches on the line.

Smyth advanced through the round of 16 by defeating Notre Dame sophomore Lauren Beaudreau in 21 holes. After winning the par-5, 15th hole, Beaudreau took a 2-up lead but Smyth tied the match back up with a birdie on No. 16 and a par on No. 17. She picked up the victory with a par on the 21st hole after Beaudreau posted a bogey.

“I decided on 16 tee that I wasn’t ready to go home yet,” Smyth texted her UVA coaches after the round.

A strong finish by Smyth helped her to victory during Saturday’s morning round of 32 competition. Tied with Florida’s Addie Baggarly after 13 holes, she alternated winning the final five holes to finish off a 1-up victory.

The late heroics have been Smyth’s signature during match play. During Friday’s opening round she also found herself 2-down after 13 holes when she won three straight holes and held on for a 1-up victory.

Information from Virginia Athletics

