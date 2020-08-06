UVA’s Riley Smyth advances to match play at U.S. Amateur

Published Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, 8:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia junior Riley Smyth advanced to the match play segment of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship taking place at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.

Smyth finished the 36-hole stroke play portion of the tournament tied for fourth place at 1-under 143. She was one of just seven players in the 132-competitor field to shoot under par. Smyth opened her first USGA championship event by shooting 4-under 68 and followed that up with a 3-over 75 on Wednesday.

The second round was moved to Wednesday after inclement weather canceled Tuesday’s play.

Former Cavalier standout Lauren Greenlief was one of 14 golfers involved in a playoff for the final four sports in the 64-player match play field following the conclusion of stroke play.

Greenlief posted a second-round score of 2-over 74 to tie for 59th place at 6-over 150. She shot 4-over 76 during the opening round. This is Greenlief’s eighth appearance at the U.S. Amateur. Her best finish was reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

Greenlief, who is a principal at The Boston Consulting Group in the Washington, D.C., won the USGA’s 2015 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur title.

Stanford’s Rachel Heck finished first in the stroke play to capture medalist honors at 4-umder 140.

The 64 players who advanced to match play will compete Thursday. The remainder of the tournament schedule will be announced later. The tournament is scheduled through Sunday, with a 36-hole final.

The Golf Channel will begin its live coverage on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments