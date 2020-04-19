UVA’s Paige Madden named Women’s Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Published Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia junior Paige Madden was named the women’s Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her academic and athletic performance during the 2019-20 season.

Madden is the program’s first female to earn the ACC Scholar-Athlete Award since 2010. She shares the honor with Florida State’s Molly Carlson.

Madden was named the ACC Swimmer of the Year and ACC Swimmer of the Meet after winning five ACC titles and scoring 96 points at the conference championships. She held the fastest-time in the ACC in the 200, 500 and 1650-yard freestyle and ranked in the top-10 nationally in all three events. She concluded the season as a five-time College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American.

Madden was one of 16 Cavaliers to be named to the women’s 2020 All-ACC Academic Team. She joins seniors Sydney Dusel and Morgan Hill, juniors Erin Earley, Caroline Gmelich, Marcella Maguire, Jocelyn Porter, Emma Seiberlich and Kyla Valls, sophomores Julia Menkhaus and Jessica Nava, and freshmen Jennifer Bell, Lexi Cuomo, Maddie Donohoe, Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson.

The men’s team had 11 student-athletes named to the All-ACC Academic team with seniors Ryan Baker, Joe Clark, Ted Schubert and Bryce Shelton, juniors Keefer Barnum and Cooper Wozencraft, sophomore Justin Grender, and freshmen Sean Conway, Max Edwards, August Lamb and Jack Wright earning the honor.

To be eligible for consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his or her academic career.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released at a later date.

Information from Virginia Athletics

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments