UVA’s Owayne Owens named ACC Men’s Co-Field Performer of the Week

Virginia jumper Owayne Owens was named the ACC Men’s Co-Field Performer of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Owens, a native of Montego Bay, Jamaica, shares the weekly honor with Florida States’ Isaac Grimes.

Owens opened the indoor season by tying his career-best triple jump mark of 16.25m (53’3.75”) from the 2020 ACC Championships in the third round at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

The junior topped the performance two rounds later, reaching 16.35m (53’7.75”).

Owens is one of two NCAA athletes to clear 16 meters (52’6”) this season and the only athlete to clear the mark more than once as he surpassed 16 meters on three jumps during the series.

The career-best jump by Owens ranks first in the NCAA for the 2020-21 season and places him third all-time in UVA history. He also holds the ninth-best jump in the world by an athlete this season.

