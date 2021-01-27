UVA’s Newell, Schoch named to D1Baseball Preseason All-America team

Virginia is one of 12 programs in the country to have multiple players on the D1Baseball Preseason All-America team.

UVA outfielder Chris Newell and relief pitcher Stephen Schoch were listed on the first and third teams, respectively.

The Cavaliers have placed multiple players on the team for the third time in the last seven years and have landed a first team selection in all but two seasons since the 2015.

Earlier this month, Virginia was ranked as the No. 16 in the website’s annual preseason Top 25.

Newell, who was also a preseason All-America selection by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, is the only true sophomore hitter on D1Baseball’s first team.

Before the 2020 season was cut short, Newell led the Cavaliers in batting with a .407 average (24-for-59) and RBIs with 20 in 18 games played. He ranked in the top-five in the ACC in five different categories – RBI (T-2nd), on-base percentage (2nd), slugging percentage (3rd), runs (T-3rd), total bases (T-4th), stolen bases (T-5th).

Schoch came to Virginia as a grad transfer and will be back to anchor the Cavalier bullpen. In 2020, the right-hander appeared in 11 games and struck out 24 batters in 16.2 innings pitched.

He collected five saves, the second most in the ACC and the eighth-most in the NCAA. In ACC play, he was one of six pitchers to throw at least four innings and not allow a run. Schoch ranked No. 40 in D1Baseball’s Top 50 relief pitchers in college baseball at the conclusion of last season.

