UVA’s Munera, O’Dell close Day 1 at Fall Ranked Spotlight

Published Friday, Sep. 27, 2019, 8:19 pm

uva tennisUVA women’s tennis sophomores Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) and Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) closed out the opening day of competition at the USTA Fall Ranked Spotlight on Friday at the USTA National Campus.

The duo won their lone doubles match of the day, defeating UCF’s Nandini Sharma and Domineka Turkovic. Each player then took the court for singles matches to close out the first day of the three-day event.

Munera won both of her matches on the day, taking a third-set tiebreak to knock off No. 85 Marlee Zein of Florida 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3) before defeating Tenika McGiffin of Tennessee in straight sets. She will now face Marie Mattel of UCF in Saturday morning’s first match.

O’Dell, who is the No. 77 ranked player nationally, split her singles matches on the afternoon. Layne Sleeth of Florida took the opening match from O’Dell before the Virginia sophomore would defeat Gabriela Martinez-Asensi of South Carolina in her second match of the day. O’Dell will now face Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya in her first match on Saturday.

Singles matches for both players begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. There will be no doubles matches played on Saturday, but the Virginia duo will play doubles again on Sunday against the Florida tandem of Sleeth and Zein. There is no live scoring, but links to live streams of the matches are available at VirginiaSports.com.



