UVA’s Michael Kraus selected third overall in the 2020 PLL Draft

Published Wednesday, May. 13, 2020, 8:39 pm

Virginia senior attackman Michael Kraus was selected by the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club during Wednesday’s first round of the Premier League Lacrosse Draft.

Kraus was the third overall pick and the second Cavalier all-time taken in the first round of the PLL Draft, which held its first collegiate draft a year ago.

Only Virginia and Army boasted first round selections in the 2019 and 2020 PLL Drafts. UVA joins Army and Towson with the most first round picks in PLL history with two, but UVA has the most top three picks as Ryan Conrad went No. 2 overall in 2019.

A two-time captain, Kraus (New Canaan, Conn.) leaves Virginia tied for No. 4 all-time with 240 points. He is No. 7 all-time in the UVA annals with 131 goals and No. 6 with 109 career assists. In 2020, Kraus became just the fourth Cavalier to reach the 100-goal/100-assist club for a career. Kraus also was a three-time USILA All-American and All-ACC performer during his time at Virginia.

This spring Kraus was also the second overall pick in the 2020 MLL Draft, taken by the Connecticut Hammerheads.

Information from Virginia Athletics

