UVA’s Michael Kraus selected second overall in the 2020 MLL Draft

Virginia senior attackman Michael Kraus was selected by the Connecticut Hammerheads during Monday’s first round of the Major League Lacrosse Draft.

Kraus was the second overall pick and the 21st all-time Cavalier to be taken in the first round, which ties Syracuse for the most among all schools.

The Orange tied UVA with their 21st all-time pick in the first round two picks after Kraus was taken.

Kraus (New Canaan, Conn.) is the first-ever selection by the Connecticut Hammerheads, who will play their inaugural season in 2020.

A two-time captain, Kraus leaves Virginia tied for No. 4 all-time with 240 points. He is No. 7 all-time in the UVA annals with 131 goals and No. 6 with 109 career assists.

In 2020, Kraus became just the fourth Cavalier to reach the 100-goal/100-assist club for a career. Kraus also was a three-time USILA All-American and All-ACC performer during his time at Virginia.

Information from Virginia Athletics

