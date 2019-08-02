UVA’s Madden, Seiberlich earn silvers at Phillips 66 National Championships

UVA swimmers Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) and Emma Seiberlich (Audubon, Pa.) captured silver medals at the Phillips 66 National Championships on Thursday at the Stanford Avery Aquatic Center in Stanford, Calif.

Madden swam a time of 1:57.84 in the finals of the 200m freestyle to finish as the national runner-up. After opening the first 50 meters in fourth place, she battled to move into second in the final 100 meters, finishing .87 seconds behind Olympian Allison Schmitt. Madden captured the third-fastest time in school history during the finals.

With the fastest closing 50-meter split time in her heat, Seiberlich moved from fifth place to second in the 200m backstroke. She captured a time of 2:10.86, third-fastest time in school history, to tie with Erin Voss for second place. Asia Seidt won the event with a time of 2:08.90, holding the first-place spot through all four laps of the event.

Also competing during the night’s events, Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) finished 10th overall in the men’s 200m breaststroke. He recorded the second-fastest time in the B Finals, swimming a time of 2:12.45.

Incoming freshmen Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) and Ella Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.) finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the women’s 200m breaststroke. Douglass recorded a time of 2:29.70, while Nelson finished with a time of 2:28.55.

