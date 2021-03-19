UVA’s Louie Hayes advances to lead ‘Hoos on Day 1 at NCAA Championships

Redshirt senior Louie Hayes picked up a pair of wins on Thursday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals and lead a trio of Virginia wrestlers into the second day of action at the NCAA Championships.

Hayes will be joined by redshirt senior Jay Aiello and redshirt junior Brian Courtney in Day 2 of competition on Friday at the Enterprise Center. Hayes will be competing in the quarterfinals at 133 pounds, while Aiello and Courtney will compete in the consolation brackets at 197 pounds and 141 pounds, respectively.

Competition will begin at 11 a.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPNU.

Hayes advanced with a pair of wins on Thursday, taking a 5-2 decision over Boo Dryden of Minnesota in the opening round before rallying to take a 6-4 sudden victory decision over seventh-seeded Lucas Byrd of Illinois in the second round. He will face second-seeded Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in Friday’s morning session.

Aiello and Courtney both picked up wins in the morning session, with Aiello taking a 10-2 major decision over Campbell’s Chris Kober and Courtney taking a 9-5 decision over Fresno State’s DJ Lloren. Both wrestlers dropped their second match of the day in the evening session with Courtney dropping a 7-3 decision to fourth-seeded Tariq Wilson of NC State, while Aiello dropped a 13-3 major decision to sixth-seeded Nino Bonaccorsi of Pitt in a rematch of the finals of this year’s ACC Championship.

In all, eight wrestlers represented the Cavaliers on the first day of action to tie the mark for the second highest number of competitors in the NCAA Championships for Virginia.

Jake Keating, Patrick McCormick, Justin McCoy, Vic Marcelli and Quinn Miller all saw their season end in the evening sessions on Thursday. It marked the first NCAA berths for Keating, McCormick and Marcelli. McCoy and Miller also saw their first live action at the event despite earning bids to the NCAA Championships in 2020 before the event was canceled prior to competition.

Notebook

Hayes advances to the quarterfinals for the second time in his career. He also started 2-0 in the 2018 NCAA Championships to advance to the quarterfinal round as a redshirt freshman.

Hayes can lock up All-America honors with a win in his first match of the day on Friday. Aiello and Courtney are also still in the hunt for All-America honors as part of the consolation bracket.

All three wrestlers are still in the hunt for a spot on the podium as Hayes is still in the hunt for an NCAA Championship with his two wins, while Aiello and Courtney can still place as high as third going through the consolation bracket.

Patrick McCormick won his first match, claiming a 5-2 decision over Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina in the 125-pound pigtail match before facing top-seeded and defending NCAA Champion Spencer Lee of Iowa.

UVA Day 1 Results

125: No. 32 seed Patrick McCormick

Pigtail Match: McCormick dec. No. 33 seed Kysen Terukina (Iowa State), 5-2

R1: No. 1 seed Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech fall McCormick, 16-1 (1:33)

Conso. R1: No. 16 seed Codi Russell (App. State) dec. McCormick, 8-6

133: No. 10 seed Louie Hayes

R1: Hayes dec. No. 23 seed Boo Dryden (Minnesota), 5-2

R2: Hayes dec. No. 7 seed Lucas Byrd (Illinois), 6-4 (sv-1)

QF: Hayes vs. No. 2 seed Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) – Friday morning

141: No. 20 seed Brian Courtney

R1: Courtney dec. No. 13 seed DJ Lloren (Fresno State), 9-5

R2: No. 4 seed Tariq Wilson (NC State) dec. Courtney, 7-3

Conso. R2: Courtney vs. No. 30 seed Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State) – Friday morning

157: No. 16 seed Justin McCoy

R1: No. 17 seed Requir van der Merwe (Stanford) dec. McCoy, 3-2

Conso. R1: No. 33 seed Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State) dec. McCoy, 6-2

165: No. 12 seed Jake Keating

R1: No. 21 seed Peyton Hall (West Virginia) major dec. Keating, 14-4

Conso. R1: No. 28 seed Rodrick Mosley (Gardner-Webb) dec. Keating, 9-7

174: No. 30 seed Vic Marcelli

R1: No. 3 seed Carter Starocci (Penn State) major dec. Marcelli, 10-2

Conso Pigtail: No. 33 seed Jacob Nolan (Binghamton) dec. Marcelli, 4-2

197: No. 11 seed Jay Aiello

R1: Aiello major dec. No. 22 seed Chris Kober (Campbell), 10-2

R2: No. 6 seed Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) major dec. Aiello, 13-3

Conso. R2: Aiello vs. No. 21 seed Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) – Friday morning

HWT: No. 20 seed Quinn Miller

R1: No. 13 seed Brian Andrews (Wyoming) dec. Miller, 6-4

Conso. R1: No. 29 seed Austin Harris (Oklahoma State) dec. Miller, 8-2

