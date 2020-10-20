UVA’s Lavel Davis Jr. named to FWAA Freshman All-America Watch List

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. has been added to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Watch List.

The 6’7” Davis is ranked sixth nationally and first in the ACC in yards per reception (23.33). Five of his nine receptions this season have gone for 20+ yards and three have gone for 30+ yards.

The three-star prep recruit from Dorcester, S.C., led UVA with 101 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in his collegiate debut against Duke. The 101 receiving yards by the true freshman marked the first time a Cavalier had recorded 100+ receiving yards in his collegiate debut.

He was named ACC receiver and rookie of the week for his efforts.

For the season, Davis has nine catches on 21 targets with two drops, gaining 210 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

