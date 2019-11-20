UVA’s Lananna named Southeast Region Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year

UVA director of track & field and cross country Vin Lananna was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year.

In Lananna’s first year with the Cavaliers, UVA won its third men’s NCAA Southeast Regional title, earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships on Saturday (Nov. 23) in Terre Haute, Ind. It was only the second time in program history that Virginia had five runners named to men’s all-region team. Additionally, the Cavaliers were the only men’s program from the region to qualify five athletes for the regional award.

In addition to the success at the Southeast Regional Championships, Virginia won two meets during the year. The Cavaliers placed five runners within the top 10 at the Cavalier Classic and the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational to win both competitions. The 35 points scored by the Cavaliers at the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational was the second lowest score in meet history.

Lananna is just the second coach in program history to earn Southeast Region Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year and the first Cavalier coach to win either the men’s or women’s regional head cross country coaching honor since 2015.

