UVA's Kershner, Weiss claim bronze at World Rowing U-23 Championships

Published Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019, 10:20 pm

uva athleticsUVA rising junior Sophia Kershner (Palmyra, Va.) and former coxswain Izzi Weiss (Chicago, Ill.) earned bronze medals in the women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships on Sunday (July 28) in Sarasota, Fla.

In addition, UVA head coach Kevin Sauer coached the U.S. women’s four to a bronze medal and incoming graduate transfer Katy Flynn (Churchville, N.Y./RPI) was part of the 11th-place U.S. women’s quadruple sculls squad.

Kershner and Weiss were part of the United States crew that finished third behind Netherlands (6:17.930) and Great Britain (6:22.520) with a time of 6:23.470. Weiss earned her second medal at the U-23 world championships, guiding the U.S. to a gold medal in the women’s four last year Poznan, Poland.



