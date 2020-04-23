UVA’s Kershner, Orr recognized as USRowing U23 National Team Camp invitees

Published Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020, 8:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia junior Sophia Kershner and sophomore Lauren Orr were among 46 female athletes recognized as invitees to the 2020 USRowing Under-23 National Team Selection Camp.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s international racing schedule. The top under-23 athletes named this week were scheduled to vie for spots on the Under 23 National Team that would have competed at the 2020 World Rowing Under 23 Championships this August in Bled, Slovenia.

“While understandably the pandemic has put a halt to the 2020 international racing schedule, USRowing wants to recognize those athletes who have earned invitations to our 2020 Under 23 National Team selection camps,” said Matt Imes, USRowing High Performance Director. “While these athletes won’t get the opportunity to represent the U.S. this summer, they make up an incredibly important part of our national team development program. We congratulate each of them on being selected for the camps and look forward to many of them representing Team USA in the future.”

In 2018-19, Kershner was part of the Varsity Eight which was named ACC Crew of the Year. Kershner and the V8 also placed 12 at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Orr is rising talent who joined the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Colorado.

Kershner and former UVA coxswain Izzi Weiss earned bronze medals in the women’s eight at the 2019 World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Sarasota, Fla.

UVA head coach Kevin Sauer coached the U.S. women’s four to a bronze medal.

Information from Virginia Athletics

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments