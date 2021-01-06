UVA’s Kate Douglass named to U.S. National Team

Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass was named to the U.S. National Team, USA Swimming announced on Tuesday.

Douglass was one of four athletes to be added to the team for the 2020-2021 season.

The Pelham, N.Y., native was named to the U.S. National Team in the 100-meter butterfly. The second-year swam a time of 57.43 at the Toyota U.S. Open to place third at the meet behind U.S. National Team members Claire Curzan (56.61) and Torri Huske (57.36).

Her time is currently ranked as the sixth fastest in the world for the 2020-2021 season and is third-fastest time this season by an American.

Incoming Cavalier Gretchen Walsh was also recognized by the organization for bettering her time in the 50-meter freestyle. Already a member of the national team in the event, Walsh swam a time of 24.65 at the Toyota U.S. Open to capture the United States’ fourth-fastest time for the 2020-21 season.

She is the 11th-fastest 50-meter freestyle swimmer in U.S. history.

