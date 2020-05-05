UVA’s Justin Schwenk taken in seventh round of the 2020 MLL Draft

Virginia senior midfielder Justin Schwenk was selected by the Philadelphia Barrage during Monday’s seventh round of the Major League Lacrosse Draft.

Schwenk, the 39th overall pick, is the fourth-ever selection by the Philadelphia Barrage, who are back in the MLL after folding following the 2008 season.

The Barrage originally started in Bridgeport, Conn., moving to Philadelphia in 2004. UVA’s only No. 1 overall pick in the MLL Draft, Chris Rotelli, was selected by the Barrage in 2003.

The last Cavalier to be selected by the then-Philadelphia Barrage was Tillman Johnson in 2004 as the third overall pick.

Schwenk spent three seasons at UVA after transferring from Monmouth. Schwenk set the UVA single-season record for faceoff wins in 2018 with 242 and he led the ACC with a 59.8 faceoff winning percentage. He leaves UVA No. 9 all-time with 340 faceoff wins.

