UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named VaSID State Player of the Year

Published Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020, 1:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby has been named the VaSID Women’s Basketball State Player of the Year.

Willoughby finished the season as the ACC scoring leader at 19.2 points per game, making her just the second player in program history to pace the conference in scoring. She also ranked 10th in the ACC in rebounding at 7.5 per game and was named All-ACC First Team in votes by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches. She is also a regional finalist for the WBCA All-America team.

Willoughby, a third-team CoSIDA Academic All-American, was the first player in program history to be the recipient of the 2019-20 Kay Yow Award as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Willoughby was also named to the 2019-20 All-ACC Academic Team, making her Virginia’s first four-time recipient of that honor.

This is the 10th time a Cavalier has been named the State Player of the Year, joining Daphne Hawkins (1988), Dawn Staley (1991-92), Wendy Palmer (1995-96), Schuye LaRue (2001), Brandi Teamer (2002) and Monica Wright (2009-10).

Player of the Year

Jocelyn Willoughby, Virginia

Rookie of the Year

Kyla McMakin, Longwood

Coach of the Year

Nikki McCray, Old Dominion

First Team

Taylor Edwards, Old Dominion

Chanette Hicks, Norfolk State

Eva Hodgson, William & Mary

Kamiah Smalls, James Madison

Jocelyn Willoughby, Virginia

Second Team

Nicole Cardano-Hillary, George Mason

Kayla Cooper-Williams, James Madison

Keyen Green, Liberty

Kyla McMakin, Longwood

Tera Reed, VCU

Laren VanArsdale, Hampton

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments