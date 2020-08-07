UVA’s Jennifer Cleary wins third AJGA Tournament

Incoming first-year Virginia player Jennifer Cleary won the Imperial Headwear Junior Classic in her hometown of Wilmington, Del.

It marked her third American Junior Golf Association victory.

Cleary posted rounds of 70, 66 and 70 for a 54-hole total of 7-under 206 at the par-71 DuPont Country Club.

She took medalist honors by five strokes and was one of just two players in the 78-competitor field to shoot below par.

