UVA’s Jay Huff named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list

Virginia redshirt senior Jay Huff is among the 20 players named to the watch list for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

The 7’1” Durham native tested the NBA draft waters in the offseason before announcing in August that he would return for his final season in Charlottesville.

Huff averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the defending champs in 2019-2020, shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

His highlight game came in the Feb. 29 home win over Duke, in which he just missed a triple-double, scoring 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, pulling down nine rebounds and blocking 10 shots, the most memorable on a Vernon Carey pick-and-roll in the final seconds to preserve the 52-50 victory.

Huff will anchor a talented Big Three at Virginia in 2020-2021 – alongside Bob Cousy Award watch list point guard Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg, 5.9 assists per game in 2019-2020), Julius Erving Award watch list small forward Sam Hauser (14.9 ppg, 7.2 rebounds/g, 45.9% FG, 40.4% 3FG in 2018-2019 at Marquette).

Story by Chris Graham

