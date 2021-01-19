UVA’s Jake Keating named ACC Wrestler of the Week
Virginia redshirt junior Jake Keating has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week after his impressive win in last Friday night’s matchup of nationally-ranked competitors at 165 pounds.
Continuing his strong start to the 2021 season, the then-No. 19 Keating scored a 4-3 decision over NC State’s No. 10 Thomas Bullard in his first ACC dual since the 2018-19 campaign after redshirting for the 2019-2020 season.
Keating registered the first takedown of the match, used a second-period takedown to regain a one-point lead on his Wolfpack opponent and then held off Bullard to secure the win.
With the victory, Keating improved to 6-0 for the season and moved up four notches to the No. 15 spot in this week’s InterMat 165-pound Division I national rankings.
Keating and the Cavaliers will return to action this weekend when they travel to face No. 8 Virginia Tech in a 5 p.m. dual on Friday (Jan. 22).