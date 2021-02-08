UVa’s Hauser, UNC’s Love take ACC basketball weekly honors

Virginia senior forward Sam Hauser was named the ACC Player of the Week Monday, while North Carolina guard Caleb Love notched ACC Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in three weeks.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Hauser averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins over NC State and Pitt last week. He tallied a game-high 18 points and five rebounds in win over the Wolfpack and added a game-high 23 points and six rebounds in a victory against Pitt. A native of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Hauser shot 13 of 20 from the field, 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free throw line in the wins. He was 8 of 9 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Pitt. Hauser leads Virginia in scoring (15.4), rebounding (7.0) and 3-pointers (39).

Love averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in games against Clemson and Duke last week. He recorded a season-high 25 points and seven assists in UNC’s win at Duke, becoming the first Tar Heel to ever score 25 points and have seven assists at Duke. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Love was just the third Tar Heel to reach those figures in any game versus the Blue Devils and is the third UNC freshman with at least 20 points and five rebounds in a game against Duke. At Clemson, he recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

