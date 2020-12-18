UVA’s Ethan Weatherspoon named recipient of ACC, CFP Foundation scholarship

Redshirt freshman UVA wrestler Ethan Weatherspoon is one of 15 ACC student-athletes who will receive a $2,500 scholarship to pursue a career in education through the conference’s Go Teach Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Weatherspoon had a 6-8 record competing at 197 pounds in his redshirt 2019-2020 season.

A youth and social innovation major at Virginia, Weatherspoon, a two-time undefeated Michigan state high school champ, was also named to the Academic All-Conference team four times as a prep.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has great respect for the teaching profession and we are proud to support our student-athletes in their desire to become future educators,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC student-athletes embody teamwork, understand the importance of collaboration and have gained significant life lessons learned from athletics. With these talents and their passion to educate, they will undoubtedly go on to positively impact the lives of their students.”

ACC student-athlete recipients were recommended by campus representatives based on their aspirations to pursue a career in teaching or coaching with the grand prize winner being selected by the conference’s awards committee.

