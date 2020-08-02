UVA’s Duangmanee falls in semifinals at Western Amateur

Virginia freshman men’s golfer George Duangmanee saw his run at the 118th Western Amateur Championship come to an end Saturday when he lost in the semifinals of match play to eventual champion Pierceson Coody.

The event was contested at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind.

During Saturday’s semifinal match, Duangmanee overcame an early deficit to lead 1 up after 14 holes. Coody then tied the match with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and took the lead for good with a par on No. 16. He won the match 1 up.

Coody, a junior at Texas, defeated Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, 2 and 1 in the afternoon’s finals. Coody entered the event ranked No. 16 in the WAGR.

Duangmanee reached match play after finishing 14th during the tournament’s four rounds of stroke play. Friday, he pulled off a pair of big upsets to advance to the semifinals, defeating Louisville’s Matthias Schmid, 2 and 1 and Georgia’s Davis Thompson in 19 holes in the quarterfinals.

Schmid is ranked the No. 25 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, while Davis, the tournament’s 2019 medalist, was ranked No. 4 in the WAGR. Duangmanee is No. 208 in the WAGR.

The Western Amateur is renowned for being the toughest test in amateur golf. It has been a prestigious national championship since its founding in 1899. Many of golf’s greatest players have etched their names on the George R. Thorne Trophy. The field features 156 invited players from across the world.

Information from Virginia Athletics

