UVA’s Douglass named ACC Swimmer of the Week

Freshman Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) earned her second ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor for her record setting weekend at the Tennessee Swimming and Diving Invitational.

Douglass led the No. 4 Virginia women’s swim team at the mid-season invitational, setting two ACC records and three additional school records. The freshman set a conference record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.84, which ranked second in the NCAA and placed first at the meet. Douglass also helped the women’s 200-yard medley relay team set an ACC record. The Cavaliers swam a time of 1:33.91 to finish first in the event and set the conference standard. Douglass set a set a facility and meet record in both events.

In addition to her two conference record setting swims, Douglass set three individual UVA records at the meet. Despite a disqualification for the Cavaliers in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Douglass recorded a time of 21.53 as the leadoff swimmer to break the prior record set by teammate senior Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) by one hundredth of a second. In the 100-yard butterfly, she swam a time of 50.30, the third-fastest time in the NCAA and second-best time at the meet. In the prelims of the 200-yard breaststroke, Douglass swam a time of 2:06.19 to top a four-year old Cavalier record set by Laura Simon (2:06.65) in 2015. She placed first in the event, swimming a time of 2:06.70 in the finals. Her 200-yard breaststroke time was also a meet record.

The freshman continued to find success at the meet, finishing fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with the third-fastest time in school history at 59.53. She aided the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a second-place finish, recording a 47.85 leadoff swim. Her 100-yard freestyle split placed her second in school history and eighth in the NCAA. Virginia placed second in the event with a time of 3:12.30, recording the fourth-fastest time in school history. The Cavaliers also captured a first-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay. Douglass swam a butterfly split of 49.98 to help the UVA set a meet and pool record in addition to recording the second fastest time in program history at 3:27.58.

Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams will compete at the Toyota U.S. Winter Nationals Dec. 5-7 at the Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center in Atlanta.

