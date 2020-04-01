UVA’s Doss, Woodworth earn College Squash Association honors

Virginia senior Sarah Doss and junior Emily Woodworth have been named College Squash Association Scholar Athletes.

Both Cavaliers recorded wins during the Kurtz Cup and Mid-Atlantic Squash Championships. Doss concluded the season with an 11-1 record, which included a 3-0 run against Franklin & Marshall, Dickinson and Drexel at the conference tournament. In the Kurtz Cup, she swept her position nine matchup in the team’s opening round, helping UVA blank the Diplomats and advance to the semifinals.

Woodworth competed as the Cavaliers’ No. 6 at the Kurtz Cup. She recorded wins against Middlebury, Cornell and Dartmouth to help Virginia win the tournament title.

At the Mid-Atlantic Squash Championships, the junior posted a 2-1 record, defeating George Washington’s No. 5 and Dickinson’s No. 3. Woodworth concluded the season with an 14-6 record.

The Scholar Athlete Award (varsity team players) and Academic Recognition Award (club team players) is granted to juniors or seniors who have played on the team throughout their college career, participated in the majority of the team’s matches in the top-10 of the lineup during the season, and achieved a high academic standing at their institution. Student-athletes must hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher to be eligible.

Information from Virginia Athletics

