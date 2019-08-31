UVA’s Donasiyano scores twice in win over Pacific

Junior Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.) scored twice in a 2-0, season-opening win for No. 12 UVA (1-0) against Pacific (0-1) on Friday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers have now won six straight season-openers.

Donasiyano, who came into the match with just one career goal, scored twice in the span of five minutes. In the closing minutes of the first half, Donasiyano corralled a deflection off of Axel Gunnarsson (Gothenburg, Sweden) and fired a shot into the lower left corner to make the score 1-0 with 1:30 remaining in the first stanza. He gave the Cavaliers a two-goal lead when Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) centered a perfect pass to the six-yard box that Donasiyano was able to one-touch past Pacific goalkeeper Ethan Bandre.

Dike was credited with two assists on the night, also doubling his career total.

Like last season, the Cavaliers began their 2019 campaign with a shutout. Goalkeeper Colin Shulter (Middleburg, Va.) made four saves and faced a total of 12 Pacific shots. The clean sheet for Shutler was the ninth of his career after finishing the 2018 season with the second most in the ACC (8).

Virginia held a 14-12 advantage in shots and a 5-2 edge in corner kicks in the match.

The “Battle for the DMV” is next for Virginia on Monday, Sept. 2. The Cavaliers will travel to Washington, D.C. for the second-straight season to square off against former ACC rival and defending National Champion Maryland. The game will be played at Audi Field, the home of DC United and is slated for a 6 p.m. start.

