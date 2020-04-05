UVA’s Diakite, Clark earn VaSID All-State Honors

UVA’s Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark were named Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) University Division All-State.

Diakite was named to the VaSID University Division All-State first team, while Clark was named to the second team.

William and Mary’s Nathan Knight was named State Player of the Year.

Diakite anchored UVA’s top-ranked scoring defense that yielded 52.4 points per game. He ranked eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in blocks (1.3), 11th in defensive rebounds (5.2), 13th in scoring (13.7) and 15th in free throw percentage (75.4) and rebounding (6.8). Diakite finished his four-year UVA career with 997 points and 554 points, and ranks second all-time on UVA’s career blocked shots list with 156.

Clark ranked first in the ACC in minutes (37.1), second in free throw percentage (87.6), third in assists (5.9) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7). He recorded nine games of at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, and handed out nine or more assists in four contests.

Diakite joined Knight, Caleb Homesley (Liberty), Carlik Jones (Radford) and Jermaine Marrow (Hampton) on the VaSID University Division All-State First Team.

Jacob Gilyard (Richmond), Matt Lewis (JMU), Landers Nolley II (Virginia Tech), Ben Stanley (Hampton) accompanied Clark on the second team.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.

2019-20 VASID University Division All-State Men’s Basketball Teams

VaSID Player of the Year

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

VaSID Coach of the Year

Dane Fischer, William & Mary

VaSID Rookie of the Year

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech

VaSID All-State First Team

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

Caleb Homesley, Liberty

Carlik Jones, Radford

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

VaSID All-State Second Team

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Matt Lewis, JMU

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech

Ben Stanley, Hampton

Information from Virginia Athletics

Comments