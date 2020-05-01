UVA’s Dejon Brissett taken in first round of 2020 CFL Draft

UVA wide receiver Dejon Brissett was selected by the Toronto Argonauts during Thursday’s first round of the Canadian Football Draft.

Brissett was the second overall pick and the first player drafted out of Virginia since defensive end Trent Corney was drafted in the first round, ninth overall, in 2016 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Brissett is the fourth Cavalier drafted in the CFL Draft since 2012. Defensive tackle Brent Urban was taken by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round, 15th overall, in 2013.

Offensive lineman Austin Pasztor was taken fourth overall of the 2012 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Eskimos.

To be eligible for the CFL Draft, a player must have lived in Canada for at least seven years prior to their 15th birthday.

Brissett spent one season at UVA after coming from Richmond as a graduate transfer prior to the 2019 season. Starting out 2019 fall camp battling an injury, Brissett played in 12 of UVA’s 14 games, starting two contests. He made two catches for 18 yards for the Cavaliers in 2019.

A grad transfer from Richmond where he spent four seasons as a wide receiver, Brissett was a first-team All-CAA wide receiver in 2017 after leading Richmond with 63 receptions, while adding 896 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 33 career games for the Spiders and recorded 86 receptions for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brissett also returned 41 kicks for 941 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Spiders.

