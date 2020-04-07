Cormier, Parker named to College Crosse Freshman All-America Team
Virginia men’s lacrosse players Payton Cormier and Danny Parker were named to SB Nation’s College Crosse Freshman All-America team.
Cormier was named to the first team as a midfielder and Parker earned honorable mention honors as a short-stick defensive midfielder.
Cormier started all six of UVA’s games and posted statistics of 12 goals, seven assists and 19 points. He notched a hat-trick in his first collegiate game against Loyola and had a career day against High Point with four goals and five points. He added four ground balls and one caused turnover to the stat sheets.
Parker appeared in all six of UVA’s games and picked up 11 ground balls and caused two turnovers during his freshman campaign.
Information from Virginia Athletics
