UVA’s Clark, Richmond’s Gilyard named to Naismith DPOY watch list

UVA guard Kihei Clark and Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard are among the 15 players named to the watch list for 2021 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilyard (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 97.3, Synergy PPP: 0.952) was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he led Division I with 3.2 steals per game and finished with 99 steals, breaking his own school record for most steals in a season.

Clark (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 103.5, Synergy PPP: 0.833) has a reputation as being an elite on-ball defender, but probably isn’t even the best on-ball guy on his own team.

That would be freshman Reece Beekman (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 94.7, Synergy PPP: 0.463).

Anyway, honors, and such.

Story by Chris Graham

