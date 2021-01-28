 

UVA’s Clark, Richmond’s Gilyard named to Naismith DPOY watch list

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 11:53 am

UVA guard Kihei Clark and Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard are among the 15 players named to the watch list for 2021 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilyard (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 97.3, Synergy PPP: 0.952) was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he led Division I with 3.2 steals per game and finished with 99 steals, breaking his own school record for most steals in a season.

Clark (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 103.5, Synergy PPP: 0.833) has a reputation as being an elite on-ball defender, but probably isn’t even the best on-ball guy on his own team.

That would be freshman Reece Beekman (Sports-Reference.com defensive rating: 94.7, Synergy PPP: 0.463).

Anyway, honors, and such.

Story by Chris Graham


