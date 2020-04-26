UVA’s Bryce Perkins, Jordan Mack sign NFL free-agent deals

Bryce Perkins will get his shot at the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, who signed the UVA quarterback to a free-agent deal on Saturday.

The 6’3”, 215-pounder threw for a school-record 3,530 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2019, leading Virginia to its first-ever ACC Coastal Division title and a berth in the Orange Bowl.

In two seasons as the starter at UVA, Perkins threw for 6,210 yards, completing 64.5 percent of his pass attempts, with 47 TDs.

He also ran for 1,692 yards and added 20 TDs on the ground.

Jared Goff is the QB1 in LA, with former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford currently set as the backup.

The Rams also signed San Jose State QB Josh Love as an undrafted free agent, setting up a battle for the 2 and 3 spots behind Goff in training camp.

Jordan Mack was expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but after not hearing his name called, Mack will get his chance to make a roster with the Carolina Panthers, who signed him to a free-agent deal on Saturday.

The 6’2”, 230-pounder battled his way through an injury-riddled senior season, registering 69 tackles and 7.5 sacks, playing the last month and a half hobbled by an injured right ankle.

A projected fifth- or sixth-round pick, Mack would have benefited from a traditional pre-draft schedule of pro days and individual workouts, to be able to show teams how he is doing in terms of his recovery.

Mack was the recipient of the 2019 Jim Tatum Award, given annually in memory of the late Jim Tatum to the top senior student-athlete among the league’s football players.

Mack carried a 3.47 GPA and graduated in three and a half years with a degree in education and an emphasis on youth and social innovation.

The Lithonia, Ga., native is a two-time ACC All-Academic Team member and a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Story by Chris Graham

